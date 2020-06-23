Borno drills 105 boreholes, rehabilitates 315 – Goni

The Borno state Ministry of Water Resources has said in the  last one year, it drilled 105 new boreholes, rehabilitated and maintained 315 existing others across  the state.

 

The Borno state Commissioner of Water Resources, Tijjani Goni, stated this Tuesday while speaking to journalists at a press conference to mark one year anniversary of Governor Babagana Zulum in office.

He said, “The ministry completed turn over maintenance of 185KV 6Nos centrifugal pump (high lift pump) in the water treatment plant  with the of discharging 560, 000 litre per hour, each.

“The daily production of water in water treatment plants has improved between 28-30 Mtrs per day as at last year to 38-45Mtrs per day as at now. Soon, we will achieve the designed production rate of the facility which is 63Mtrs per day. And also, all the daily production must attain the WHO standards before releasing the water to consumers,” Goni said.

“The ministry has also completed the repairs and maintenance of water works B with 44KW  3nos centrifugal pump with discharge of 170,000 litres per hour and  465,000litres per hour.”

