Borno Fityanul Islam elects state, LG excos 

Fityanul Islam of Nigeria, Borno state council has elected its new State Executive Council (SEC) to run the affairs of the organisation for the next four years.

The National Director General Administration, Fityanul Islam of Nigeria who is also the National Delegate/Returning Officer (RO) , Alhaji Sani Adamu Liman Gombe alongside Sheikh Sukairaj Ahmad Abulfatahi presided over the conduct of the election and announced that the final results of the outcome if the state election of the executive members and their portfolios for the conduct of the election through ballot papers.

But each of the 12 executive positions was unanimously affirmed through the adoption of consensus method of election which is acceptable and recognized by the constitution of the organisation.

He said the electoral delegates from each of the 20 LGCs elections were held, declared and returned winners as well as State Delegates and other stake stakeholders have agreed to adopt consensus as means of electing their new leaders and having considered the smooth, peaceful and constitutional manner and processes of the election, affirmed and returned the elected officials as new state exco of group.

After observation of the due process of consensus and announcing the formalities and candidates for the state election, the Chairman of the State Electoral Committee, Khalifah Sheikh Alh. Muhammadu Umar Wulgo declared the results and winners of the election to include Professor Saleh Abba Ahmad Abulfatahi was affirmed and elected the State Chairman to steer the affairs of the group for the next four years.

Alhaji Hussaini Goni Ibrahim was elected and affirmed Vice Chairman I, Imam Gazali Abubakar El Miskin Vice Chairman II and Dr. Hafsat Abba , Vice Chairman III. Dr. Ababa Sani Abaa Gini emerged as State Secretary, Mal. Abubakar Gambo as Asst. Secretary III, Dr Yunus Bukar Abdullahi as State Treasurer.

Prof. Mu’azu Muhammad as State Preacher, Mal. Yusuf Sani as Financial Secretary, Alh. Muhammed Zakiru as State PRO and Dr. Abba Bashir Dankilori as State Education Secretary, Dr. Bashir Bere as Asst. State Education II and Mal. Adam Babagana Gutti as State Education Secretary III.

A new Borno State Amira of Fityanul Islam was also appointed in the person of Dr. Hafsat of the Department of Arabic and Islamic Studies, University of Maiduguri. Rabi’at Lawan Bello was appointed as the State Director Agaji (Women Wing) while Mohammed Abdullahi was also appointed the new State Director of Agaji.

Awards were also presented to some ex-officios for their hardworking, outstanding and remarkable performance towards the progress and development of the group while special prayers were offered for peace, unity, progress and stability of the state and county at large by Sheikh Sukairaj Ahmad Abulfatahi.

The newly elected SEC alongside the LGCs newly elected Exercise Council Members were sworn in by Barrister Abdullahi Umar who was presented by Alhaji Sadiq Abubakar in administering their oaths of office and allegiance to the SEC and LGCs Exco .

In his remark, the Chairman-Elect, Prof. Saleh Abba Ahmad Abulfatahi, thanked the organizers and both the GCs and State Electoral Committees for conducting a hitch free and fair elections that were widely credible and acceptable despite inevitable challenges.

He also commended the national headquarters delegates and RO for ensuring a successful conduct of election and declaring the officials elected and returned winners through affirmation of the consensus candidates.