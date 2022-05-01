Borno FRSC gets new sector commander 



Corps Commander Utlen Boyi weekend took over as Borno FRSC sector commander.

He took over from his predecessor, Sanusi K Ibrahim, who retired after meritorious years of service.

In a statement released by Sector Public Education Officer, SRC Ahmadu Mohammed, said on assumption of office, the new sector commander pledged to collaborate with all stakeholders’ to achieve the FRSC mandate of ensuring safety on our roads.

Boyi also advised staff to be dedicated to their duties and shun all acts that tarnishes the corporate image of the corps.



Corps Commander Boyi was the sector commander RS3.1 Yola, before he was deployed to Borno FRSC as the new sector commander.

