Borno gov commends CNS for returning Naval Base to Baga

…Seeks more collaboration

Borno state governor Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum has commended the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, for returning the Naval Base Lake Chad, to Baga.

The governor stated this when the Naval Chief paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Maiduguri.

Prof. Zulum who emphasized the importance of the maritime component to the overall success of counter insurgency operations in the North-east noted that the return of Naval Base to Baga marked a new beginning and new lease of life to the people who are eager to return to their means of livelihood as fishermen and farmers.

He said, “I am so happy with the return of Naval Base Lake Chad to Baga. It is an important link in the counter insurgency operations in the Lake Chad Basin general area. Our people are eager to return to their communities to continue with their means of livelihood.”

The governor called for collaboration with the Nigerian Navy, other services as well as security agencies towards ending the menace of insurgency and terrorism in the north east.

“No service or security agency can do it alone. We want more collaboration with the Nigerian Navy and other services. We are determined to see the end of insurgency and terrorism in the north east,” he said.

The governor commended the Nigerian Armed Forces, Multi- National Joint Task Force, other security agencies and Civilian Joint Task Force for their commitment to bringing peace and stability to the north east.

Earlier in his remarks, Vice Admiral Gambo told the governor that he visited Baga to have on the spot assessment of Naval Base Lake Chad which has relocated back to Baga.

“My visit, primarily, is to interact with the naval personnel and also have on the spot assessment of the Naval Base Lake Chad which has relocated back to Baga. So that I can have a better understanding of their welfare, assets and logistics requirement.”

The CNS told the governor that the Nigerian Navy has increased allowance given to the Civilian Joint Task Force working with the Special Boat Service, in order to boost their morale.

“We have also increased the allowance given to the Civilian Joint Task Force to boost their morale.”

Vice Admiral Gambo requested for upgrade of Borno state owned General Hospital to ease the pressure on the Naval Clinic in Baga.

He said, “We are requesting for upgrade of the General Hospital in Baga to ease the pressure on the Naval Clinic in Baga.”

The Naval Chief commended the governor for his commitment, resilience and determination towards bringing lasting peace to Borno state.