Borno: How Zulum executed 326 capital projects, 49 programmes in 365 days – SSG

Borno Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, in one year executed 326 capital projects and implemented 49 policies and programmes, some of which were capital intensive.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Usman Jidda Shuwa, announced this Saturday in Maiduguri, the state capital.

A statement issued by the SSG also said that from 21 of the capital projects, governor Zulum’s administration was constructing 6,544 sub-urban and low-cost houses in 12 local government areas of the state for resettlement of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and refugees.

The statement further said the one year anniversary was to kick-start with a media engagements lined up to mark the one year in office where Commissioners and heads of boards and agencies are scheduled to begin pictorial-based press conferences from Monday next week in Maiduguri.

Jidda also said that while the statement was to give statistical overview, the commissioners at their sectoral briefings, should give specifications of their projects, the status and locations of the said projects.



On security, he said 300 surveillance vehicles were distributed to security agencies and volunteers, and that these vehicles were procured under one project, while on education, 76 projects were carried out including establishment of 21 new schools in 13 LGAs.

On healthcare service delivery, he said 46 projects were carried out and they include 37 new primary healthcare centers in 17 local government area while on infrastructures, there are 40 projects in 9 local government area, and they include 30 new and rehabilitated roads as well as ongoing construction of Borno’s first flyover in Customs area of Maiduguri.



Giving further breakdown, Jidda noted that on restoration of civil authorities in local government areas, Zulum’s administration undertook 53 projects in 21 LGAs, 11 of which were started from scratch while 42 were reconstruction works.

According to him, the projects centred on secretariats, lodges, police stations, LEA offices, courts and palaces of resident traditional rulers.



The statement further said that governor Zulum carried out 38 capital projects on water supply including drilling of 213 new boreholes, 18 projects on electrification, eight on agriculture and seven on vocational skills and entrepreneurship development.