Borno inaugurates 8-man TWG on African Continental Free Trade

The Borno state government Tuesday inaugurated an eight-member technical working committee on African Continental Free Trade Area Sub-National Strategy Workshop, under the chairmanship of the state Commissioner for Trade, Commerce and Tourism, Alhaji Yarima Lawan Kareto.

Other members of the technical working group include Managing Director Borno Investment, Company Limited; Commissioner of Finance; Commissioner of Health; Special Adviser on Job Creation; Permanent Secretary Ministry of Finance; Representative of Chief of Staff to the Governor; and Special Adviser on Trade and Investment Ministry who will serve as secretary of the committee.



Inaugurating the committee at the Government House, Maiduguri, Tuesday, the state deputy governor, Hon. Umar Usman Kadafur said the African Continental Free Trade Area connects almost 1.3 billion people across 54 African countries with the aim of creating single market for goods and services in order to deepen economic integration of African countries.

The deputy governor said, considering its enormous importance in boosting the economy of African countries, the initiative would no doubt assist Borno state government in its efforts towards creation of job opportunities for its teaming unemployed youth.

Kadafur added that the members of TWG were selected based on their proven integrity and records of achievements while charging them to justify the confidence reposed in them.