Borno NSCDC applauds PACHA, MCN on peace, conflict resolution initiatives

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Borno state command, has commended Peace Ambassadors Center for Humanitarian Aid and Empowerment (PACHA) and MCN British Council for their peace building, conflicts resolution and community policing security services to the society.

This is sequel to the 13-year insurgency in the state and North- east at large.

The state commandant, NSCDC , Borno state command, Alhaji Musa Farouk, who made the commendation in his office when the peace Ambassadors delegation paid him a courtesy visit today also informed the delegation who were on advocacy visit to the command that the Commandant General of NSCDC is aware of their services and acknowledged the presence and efforts of the Peace Ambassadors in complementing the peace restoration efforts and security as stakeholders in the state.

He urged them to keep it up while appreciating MCN and British Council for supporting the state through PACHE, saying, “when we have peace, we will have less crime rate in the society. Security sector will have less stress, investors will be attracted to the community and economy of the society will thrive.

“Employment opportunities will be created and the judicial system will have less work, which will translate to reduction in crime rates,” Farouq said.