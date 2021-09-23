Borno PDP suspends Imam, Gaddama over anti-party activities

The Borno state chapter of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended two of its vibrant stalwarts, following alleged anti-party activities.

The two members are Hon. Mohammed Alkali Imam, the PDP 2019 gubernatorial candidate and Alhaji Zanna Gaddama Mustapha, the former PDP state chairman.

The state PDP secretary, Alhaji Yusuf Mohammed Dikko, who stated this at a press conference held at the PDP secretariat, Maiduguri Wednesday said the Borno state executive committee of the PDP and elders of the party have accepted and approved the submission of Shehuri North Ward party executives and Magumeri Ward party executives that after careful investigation and due process to grant the accused members privilege to appear from a constituted committee to clear themselves, they refused to comply.

Consequently, the two members were served with suspension letters with effect from Wednesday, 22nd September, 2021.

He added that the PDP was in high gear preparing for the scheduled ward party congress nationwide on Saturday, 25th September, 2021 despite the fact that the accused members were alleged to have gone to the party headquarters Abuja to obtain party nomination forms for the 27 LGAs including 3 delegates worth about N50 million and refused to made them available to the state party exco for purchase by interested and qualified members.

The party secretary added that receipt made available to them from the PDP headquarters showed that the forms were all purchased and same persons refused to give eligible members to fill, thereby hijacking the ward Congress nomination forms as a faction to frustrate the congress election.

