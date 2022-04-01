Borno police arrest 22-yr-old woman over ‘human trafficking’

The Police Command in Borno state has disclosed that it had arrested a 22-year-old woman, Bilkisu Ali, for alleged human trafficking.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, Mr. Kamilu Muhammed, made the disclosure at a news conference at the Command’s headquarters Friday in Maiduguri.

Muhammed said the suspect took a three-year-old daughter of one Mohammed Madu, a civilian member of the Joint Task Force in Bama town, with the intent to sell her to one Madam Joy of Abia state, who is now at large.

He said men of the Command trailed the suspect and rescued the victim unhurt in Damaturu, the Yobe state capital.

According to him, the case is under investigation, while efforts are being made to arrest the fleeing accomplice.

He noted that remarkable efforts had been made in addressing the situation which culminated in the relative peace currently being enjoyed by law-abiding citizens of the state.

Muhammed added that the Command took some decisive approaches in tackling the challenges which ushered in a high level of calmness in the st.

He said that the Command had enjoyed support from the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba-Usman, in manpower and logistics as well as assistance from the state government.

(NAN)