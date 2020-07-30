Borno police order restriction of movements

The Borno state police command has restricted movement of people and vehicles during the Eid-el-Kabir congregational special prayers on Friday, 31st July 2020 across the state in order to ensure a smooth and hitch-free festivities.



The restriction of movements also includes horse, donkey riding, Keke NAPEPand bicycles from 6 am to 12 noon when worshippers might have finished their special prayers at various praying grounds within the state capital and environs.



A statement issued Wednesday by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Yakubu Mohammed read in part: “In view of the forthcoming 2020 Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, the command wishes to reiterate its commitment to ensure a hitch-free sallah celebration.



“In pursuance, therefore, residents of Maiduguri Metropolitan Council and Jere local government area are hereby informed that there will be restriction of vehicular movement.



“The restriction will affect all motor vehicles, tricycles, bicycles, wheelbarrows, horses, donkeys and camels etc.



“Worshippers are therefore advised to pray at praying grounds nearest their homes. They are equally advised to arrive early at their respective praying grounds for security screening to avoid eleventh hour rush/stampede.



“It is pertinent to state that no bags, weapons, or sharp objects of any kind will be allowed into the praying grounds.”





“Worshippers are by this notice advised to cooperate with security agencies deployed to the praying grounds, as this is one of the many measures adopted by the command to ensure their safety before, during and after the prayers.”

Related