Borno reopens multi billion naira flyover

Borno’s first flyover commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari will be reopened for traffic on Tuesday as steel-made expansion joints were fixed by a reputable Chinese Construction Company, which successfully built a number of flyovers in Abuja and Lagos.





Although the existing expansion joints were good enough with integrity guarantee of at least 40 years before replacement, as contained in the contract specification, the Chinese company, in appreciation of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum’s consistency in clearing all their payments without any headache, offered to import more durable expansion joints with more than 70 years of integrity guarantee which they used to replace what Borno paid for.





It has been learnt that so far, bridge A side of the flyover has been completed and open to traffic while bridge B side is expected to completed on Monday and reopened for traffic by Tuesday.





It was gathered that there was no danger of any kind because while the flyover was originally designed for 70 tones of weight, it passed an integrity test of 120 tons due to high quality of materials such as rods and concrete mixture during the project.





Being an engineer himself, Zulum had created different monitoring and evaluation groups made of uncompromising and highly experienced engineers from Borno and outside the state, who were part of all stages of the project from start to finish.