Borno: Research team addresses critical challenges facing African cities 

African Cities Research Consortium (ACRC), a collaborative research programme seeking to tackle complex urban challenges in the continent, Tuesday, held public briefing at Dujima in Maiduguri, Borno state.

The chairman of the Maiduguri City Research Uptake Team, Malam Babakura Bukar, in his welcome address, said in an effort to address the systematic nature of the challenges, ACRC is targeting at bringing the right people together and an understanding of the political economy of individual cities to access the critical challenges being faced.

Babakura, who stated this at one-day ACRC research brief and visual presentation held Tuesday, added that the group focuses on urban development domains, including broad fields of power, policy and practice go beyond sect oral silos and provide the potential to unlock reform.

