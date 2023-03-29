Borno: Research team addresses critical challenges facing African cities 

African Cities Research Consortium (ACRC),  a collaborative  research programme seeking to tackle complex urban challenges in the continent, Tuesday, held public briefing at Dujima in Maiduguri, Borno state.

The chairman of the Maiduguri City Research Uptake Team, Malam Babakura Bukar, in his welcome address, said in an effort to address the systematic nature of the challenges, ACRC is  targeting at bringing the right  people together and an understanding of the political economy of individual cities to  access the critical challenges being faced.

Babakura, who stated this at one-day ACRC research brief and visual presentation held Tuesday, added  that the group focuses on urban development domains, including broad fields of power, policy  and practice go beyond sect oral silos and  provide the potential to unlock reform.

