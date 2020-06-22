Borno: Zulum establishes 10 farm centres, repairs 58 tractors



Governor Babagama Umara Zulum of Borno state has within the last 12 months cultivated 3,611 hectares of farmlands under his Mega Farms Scheme spread across 10 local government areas of the state.



The LGs include Konduga, Ngala, Dikwa, Biu, Askira/Uba, Magumeri and Kaga. The crops cultivated are rice, maize, ground nut, cowpea, millet and sesame.



State Commissioner of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Engineer Bukar Talba, who stated this Monday at an inter-ministerial press briefing held at the Government House, Maiduguri, added that the intention of the Mega Farms Scheme was to encourage the farmers to return back to their communities. They can farm alongside the Mega Farms and beef up security apparatus to expand farmlands through the use of Agro Ranchers, Vigilante Hunters and CJTF.



He also said the ministry carried out repairs of 58 units of YTO BO4 tractors and construction of four standard steel structures multipurpose shades in its efforts to promote mechanised farming and provide them with all their accessories for the year 2020 farming season.



Equally, Talba said the ministry in its efforts to protect the machines and equipments from the scourge of the sun which they were hitherto exposed to, the shades were constructed while dry season farmers in Damasak and Biu towns procured water pumps with their accessories and agro-chemicals and distributed them to farmers free of charge to produce vegetables and other crops such as tomatoes, onions, pepper, etc.



The commissioner explained further that the ministry reinvigorated the old age farming of Wasakwa sorghum production which is only known in Borno state.

The state embarked upon the project in Dikwa, Mafa, Ngala, Gwoza and Bama LGAs to resume the production of the crop.

He said Wasakwa sorghum is to be transplanted immediately the rainfall ceases while the crop grows on residual moisture and mature within sixty days of transplanting with proven high yield.



He said to enable the farmers to raise seedlings , the ministry supported over 2,500 farmers with N5,000 each while the state government, through the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources had over the years established about seven irrigation schemes across the state to boost dry season farming .



He said most of the schemes include Yau Irrigation Scheme, Damasak Irrigation Scheme and others in northern Borno which were vandalized and destroyed by the Boko Haram Insurgents while Governor Zulum further ordered for the rehabilitation of the Irrigation Schemes in Amarwa Center IPivot Irrigation, GORA Center Pivot Irrigation in Shani LGA, Konduga Sprinkler Irrigation and Tamsu Kawu Green House.