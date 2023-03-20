Borno: Zulum gifts firemen N14.9m for putting off Gamboru market fire

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum Sunday paid a ‘thank you’ visit to headquarters of the Borno State Fire Service in Maiduguri.

The visit was in recognition of swift responses by firemen who put off a major fire outbreak at Gamboru Market in Maiduguri, preventing destruction from escalating to the magnitude witnessed two weeks ago at the Maiduguri Monday market.

Zulum told the firemen he was impressed with their gallantry and for that he approved the release of N14.9 million as grants to about 149 firemen operating under both the federal and state fire services.

“I am here purposely to convey my deep appreciation to all of you for the great work you have been doing. Yesterday (Saturday) we had another fire disaster at Gamboru market and I was informed of your efforts towards quenching the fire. This goes to show how committed you are and we want to once again extend our appreciation to you,” Zulum said.

The beneficiaries comprised of 60 firemen working with Borno state government, 49 working with the Federal Fire Service, as well as 38 volunteer-fire fighters.

Zulum directed that each of the 149 fire men be given N100,000 and a bag of rice, as part of appreciation from Borno state government.

Meanwhile, Governor Zulum during his visit directed the employment of 38 volunteer- firemen into the Borno State Fire Service as permanent staff.

The volunteers with the Maiduguri International Hotel and 18 with Borno State Fire Service were offering supportive services without receiving salaries which permanent staff are entitled to.

