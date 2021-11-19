Borno’s flyover, 3 other projects to be completed Dec 15 – Zulum

The Borno state governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has set a dateline of December 15 for contractors to complete the state’s first flyover and three other major projects.

The governor, who gave the deadline Thursday evening during an inspection in Maiduguri metropolis, inspected the Customs flyover, Muna-Custom expressway, Doctor’s Quarters along Bulumkutu road and a Mega School at Sujuri.

He expressed satisfaction with the level and quality of work done at all the locations and directed the government’s officials supervising the four projects to ensure that “all contractors who deliver according to contractual specifications are hastily paid whatever amounts due to them.”