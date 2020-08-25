BOSIEC assures on fair, hitch free Borno council election



Borno State Independent Electoral Commission (BOSIEC) has resumed political activities to entrench full democratically elected leaders at the grassroots with assurance to hold free, fair and credible elections.



BOSIEC executive chairman, Alhaji Abdu Usman, at a press briefing held at the conference hall of BOSIEC Tuesday said the commission was set to resume the political process which was suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic.



He stated that the processes will enable the commission to supervise and ensure credible election in all the 27 LGAs of the state following the decision to fix 28th November, 2020 for the conduct of the LG election.



Consequently, he said, modalities have been put in place with the time table for the electoral processes which kick -started Tuesday with a press briefing aimed at notifying all stakeholders, as well as political parties who may be interested in vying for various electable offices.



The BOSIEC boss enjoined the media to report constructively and objectively the activities of the commission while assuring an open door policy to authenticate any issue that will enrich the commission’s mandate.



Reaffirming the commission’s position to conduct a free, fair and credible election that will be hitch free, he stated that out of the 18 registered and recognized political parties from INEC, 16 parties have officially communicated to BOSIEC and indicated interest to participate in the forthcoming LG elections.



Usman noted also that Governor Babagama Umara Zulum and Borno state House of Assembly (BOSHA) have assented to BOSIEC to conduct election in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps that were designated by INEC during the previous Presidential and National Assembly elections in 2019. Hence, INEC has endorsed conduct of the LG election at the IDP camps.

Related