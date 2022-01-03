Boss Mustapha a patriot par excellence

———





I love him for who he is – a public-spirited nationalist worthy of note whose love for the country is second to none. His patriotism to Nigeria is what he vowed to die for. Boss Mustapha Gidahyel, the serving Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), stands out, standing tall as the light bearer shining brightly amidst the daunting challenges of nation-building.

I consider this man a legend of truth to selfless service in the country and worthy of note in Northern Nigeria. He is a perfect example of a nationalist, a leader with the virtues of truth and hard work. Some call him a workaholic SGF, others say he is the engine room and brain box of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration. My view on is that he is a noble Nigerian with the virtue of honesty, a man whose forthrightness distinguishes him as a special breed of the nation. He is a blessing to Nigeria and humankind. This I know that wherever you place him to work, he perfectly delivers with crowning efforts of success.

I write this epistle of mine not to sing the praises of this noble man as it’s the tradition of many to gain acceptance. I barely meet him one on one, I’m not sure he knows and can facially Identify me, but I write to appreciate him for making himself a brand of goodness and excellent work to Nigerians. I write to tell him he is the youth’s role model exemplifying that in Nigeria, good men, and good leaders can be found.

Sir, you SGF of the most populated African country with huge diversity, a country full of religiosity and vast interests by the political class to access the seat of power; a country with different parts, regions, and groups clamouring for one interest or the other yet you remain focused, truth worthy, and almost working 24 hours to serve the nation. This is where and how I see you as a great man that needs to be celebrated. Congratulations Sir. Despite the tedious work you see 2022 in good health and fit to serve the nation which corporate existence you believe in.

I know your overarching goal of 2022 and beyond is to have the country in a peaceful manner void of economic downturns and overcome the scourge of insecurity in the forms of Boko Haram, bandits, kidnappers, and whatnot. Given the enormous talents and abilities God has endowed you with, I see God being glorified as you are becoming a greater blessing to humanity, Nigeria, and the North.

One of your virtues that endear me to you is your humility and listening ability. You speak the truth and try to do the right through God’s enabling grace in you at all times. Boss Sir, I watch you showing respect to all and despising none. You always strengthen the weak and fight for the powerless and defenseless. I like the reading culture in you, you talk less but give out great impact results by acting much more, fast on targets on results-oriented government policies for the nation’s sake. This is why I call you my legend, a patriot par excellence.

As a politician who is actively participating in political party activities, my observation of you is that you are always objective in the selection process where the best candidates across all levels can emerge. You believe competent politicians are agents of development who would use the commonwealth to build humanity.

As the chairman, Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, with dexterity you are facing the monster with your gallant committee members. You are never tired of informing Nigerians of the battle against the pandemic, you leave no stone unturned. It’s a global pandemic but you are resolute in fighting it to a halt. No wonder Nigeria is recording less mortality rate of the dreaded virus.

Thank you Mr. President for making this man a vessel unto honour. His making the difference, especially, in both the SGF office and chairman of Covid-19 is a succinct song of we will one day overcome and the story will certainly be told that there was a man who helped us to overcome.

If I may ask, are our leaders fair to poor Nigerians? If the answer is “No” but I have the affirmative answer of “Yes” because I have seen Boss Mustapha as one of the worthy sons of Adamawa state who is fair to Nigerians as the SGF and a national stakeholder of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

On my part, join like minds who still believe there are many Boss in many parts of the country who are willing to set a new path for the nation to grow, who are ever willing like Boss Mustapha to take Nigeria out of the woods; to support and see the emergence of patriotic Nigerians to salvage us all.

For me, Barrister Boss Mustapha is a good leader, a role model and a Nigerian helping in garnishing the corporate image of the country in the comity of nations. May 2022 be your best year ever as you serve the nation, amen

God bless NigeriaGod bless Boss Mustapha

Garba, FIMC, FBDFM, a journalist writes from Yola, Adamawa state via08030525758,08172570565

Related

No tags for this post.