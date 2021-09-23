Bosso backs Unity preseason tournament

The President of Nigerian Football Coaches Association (NFCA) Isah Ladan Bosso has supported the initiative of organising the Unity Preseason Tournament (Unity Cup) in the Federal Capital Territory.

Bosso, who is the Head coach of the National U-20 Male team (Flying Eagles) said the idea was well conceived and should be embraced by all invited clubs especially those in the North Central zone.

Quoting his words, the coaches Boss said, “the concept is a welcomed development which must be embraced by every club in the North Central zone to among other things assess their new acquisitions, prepare adequately, interact and share ideas with officials of other teams. I wholeheartedly support the concept and we would be ready to make the program a success,” he said in a message to the organisers.

The Unity Preseason Tournament will hold in Abuja from October 30 to November 5, 2021

According to the Chairman of the Organizing committee Patrick Ngwaogu (Odogwu Ndi Abia) about 10 teams in the North Central are expected to take part in the tournament.

The teams will include Kwara United, Plateau United, Nasarawa United, Lobi Stars, and Niger Tornadoes. Other NNL clubs like EFCC FC, NAF FC, Kogi United have all signified interest to be part of the tournament.

