Boundary commission urges states to embrace norms promoting co-existence

In a renewed effort to establish lasting peace among border communities, the National Boundary Commission (NBC) has urged states to embrace practices and norms that promote peaceful co-existence.

The commission said this would ensure strong ties amongst border communities and eventually give rise to harmonious co-existence.

The commission’s director-general, Surveyor Adamu Adaji, stated this during a peace meeting convened in conjunction with the governments of Abia and Akwa Ibom states respectively.

A release by its head of information unit, Efe Ovuakporie, said the confidence building meeting, which is part of the strategies adopted by the commission to promote peaceful coexistence between the states, was on the heels of border disputes between the two states.

Adaji said border disputes between them have lingered for so long and recalled that the federal government had promulgated Decree 23 in 1985 to adjust the boundary following the recommendation of the ‘Kaloma Ali Boundary Ascertainment Commission’.

He regretted that despite the efforts of the federal government, boundary disputes between them were yet to abate.

“The differences in claims and counter claims in the boundary alignment and the general perception of the interstate boundary have tended to create antagonism between the people who have blood relationship.

“The challenges of these conflicts is posing a major concern to the federal government, the National Assembly and all well meaning Nigerians”, he said.

He called for all hands to be on deck, saying that dealing with these challenges would require the collective resolve and commitment of all the parties involved.

Further, he said the lingering impasse has unfortunately exacerbated over the years resulting in wanton destruction of lives and property due to the delay in resolving the boundary disputes.

Adaji expressed optimism that the conference would produce pragmatic result- oriented ideas that would ginger cooperation amongst the boundary settlers.

Related

No tags for this post.