Bournemouth stars swap balls for boats as they go kayaking in Marbella

Bournemouth have found a fitting way of getting their players together during their pre-season trip to Marbella, sending the squad out to sea on kayaks. Pre-season excursions often see clubs trying to take players out of their natural environments of golf courses and games rooms. For their bonding exercise Bournemouth have played up to their seasiders tag with a kayaking day. Th e Cherries players were divided up into eight mini-teams of four and took part in relay races on the Alboran Sea, with forfeits for the losers.

Sent out in groups of two, stars such as Jermain Defoe, Nathan Ake and Joshua King had to race to a marked point out in the water and back again before handing over the second half of their fourman teams. It appeared that the team featuring Artur Boruc and Dan Gosling came out on top in a race that saw plenty of players struggle to stay in their boats. He said: ‘It was very enjoyable. Unfortunately my team come around sixth out eight, which obviously wasn’t the best. ‘I think there are forfeits for whoever lost so I’m not looking forward to seeing what we got. ‘Looking forward to getting back to training.’ Adam Federici fared even worse but he blamed some uneven selection for his team’s struggles. ‘We came last. I’m not naming names but we had a smaller crew. Not ideal for the power that we needed. Th ere were certain groups that were a bit uneven, that’s all I’m saying.