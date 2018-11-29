Boy, 11 sleeps with stepmother, to overcome gay practice

An eleven years old boy was forced to have sex with his stepmother and watch porn in an attempt to make him stop homosexuality.

Daniel Dowling, who now is 36 revealed the identities of those behind his nightmares to police for the first time and what he was made to go through to supposedly cure him of homosexuality.

He told the court how he lost his virginity to his stepmother Annette Breakspear and suffered three years of sexual torment at their home in Bracknell, Berkshire.

According to him, his dad, Richard Dowling made him give Breakspear (stepmother) ‘goodnight kisses’ while she was chained to the bed naked.

‘She’d instruct me on what to do. Sometimes when Dad wasn’t there she’d ask me into her room for fondling and intercourse.’ Mirror reports.

He also added that his father made him perform oral sex on his stepmother and punched him when he refused.

The sexual torment which lasted for 3 years finally came to an end when his dad broke up with his step mother in 1996. But that didn’t stop him from being a victim as he fell into the hand of another paedophile at the age of 16.

The teenager revealed his childhood trauma to a psychologist after the Police found naked pictures of him at the paedophile’s home, but no arrests were made after his father and stepmother were interviewed.

Daniel said he’s still haunted by the smell of his stepmother’s perfume decades after the sexual torment.

During trial, Dowling, now 62, said he was ‘trying to steer him in the right direction and not to go to the way of being gay.’

Nearly after 20 years after the abuse, Daniel attempted suicide but in 2015 he had to take action to get justice for himself.

Daniel manage to record a phone call with his father where he admitted to the abuse. But his father blamed his actions on ‘undiagnosed depression’ and said that he was influenced by his partner who had a ‘Jekyll and Hyde character.’

According to Mirrors, Dowling was jailed for five years and Breakspear for eight.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.