Boya and 2023 Adamawa Central



The assertion that Adamawa state is a land of beauty is a fact beyond mere slogan. Adamawa state is endowed with many beautiful scenes that nature brought to be in many parts of the state. It’s endowed with the beauty of humanity. It’s a blessed with many ethnic groups (tribes). The people are uniquely different with enormous potential of excellence in many areas of endeavours, leadership inclusive.

Suffice it to say that there is yet another man, one man who is exceptional, an embodiment of talents and a host unto good works. He is philanthropist, a leader par excellence, and an international business mogul. Indeed, Barrister Aliyu Wakili Boya is outstanding, he is another Adamawa good man whose leadership potential are yet to be harnessed in full. It’s worrisome, therefore, that this man is left without placing on his shoulders leadership responsibility. Could it be that somebody is not seeing what I’m seeing? I’m seeing a blazing, brazing, and plausible rank of leadership on Barrister Boya.

Adamawa Central Senatorial Zone has a talent, an exceptional man whose ingenuity is for selfless service. He is wired with perfect ability to serve the people of Adamawa, and Nigerians by extension in unleashing his vast experience.

Boya, an international business tycoon, a philanthropist, is in constant touch with the constituents of Adamawa Central Senatorial District. His watershed development projects, humanitarian services to the seven local government areas of Hong, Gombi, Song, Fofure, Yola North, Yola South and Girei for many years have said it all he can be a good representative. Wakili Boya was the Chairman, Fofure Local Government. To him, being In government is giving it all for humanity. As a major contractor and international business man he has executed what I can describe as many constituency projects. His performance are now a reference point for others to take a clue of good leadership in Adamawa state.



The water projects were constructed free of charge in many Adamawa communities. Boya left government few years ago but the job creation in his companies and secular jobs influences to many young people across the seven local government areas of Adamawa Central are worthy of commendation.



Alhaji Boya is a one rare politician that can never be into political reckless gambling as far as Adamawa state is concerned. He is a core politician who knows the game in total. His grassroots politics has made him a man with the people’s mandate. Wakili Boya is an astute, thorough bred, and cum scion of leadership. Sending him to represent Adamawa central zone at the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will be the best decision the people of the state can ever take.



Ever ready and prepared to take Adamawa Central Senatorial zone from the woods, the brooks of stagnant waters of bad representation, Barrister Boya attended to international school, where he undertook strategic training courses in leadership and service to humanity. He traveled wide for business and leadership purposes in making sure that humanity enjoys the blessings of God over his life.



May I make an observable fact that Adamawa state is fortunate to have the likes of Boya, who by nature is not a man that’s good in blowing his trumpet. Working close to him, I realised that he has it all, regarding who will save the central zone of Adamawa state in 2023 from years of leadership bastardization, nepotism, aggrandizement and under-development.Unfortunately, the system is saturated with people who are majorly after their gains. The system is bad with leaders who do not know what is leadership and service to humanity. My desire for Boya is to be our next senator from Adamawa Central. It’s heartwarming to say that the business magnet is devoid of primordial sentiments. My view is based on his pedigree – an International business mogul, philanthropist, and a true democrat whose value system is God and humanity, selfless service to all on fairness, justice, and all-inclusive government.



It’s a fact that the state, especially Adamawa central zone, is bedeviled by protracted underdevelopment, a phenomenon I know Boya will address headlong with massive infrastructure development, employment, wooing investors into the state because of his international connection with many world leaders. He will revive the agriculture sector, boost educational system, introduce a world standard health care system for people in rural communities and urban settlements, and above all he will galvanize the country and the zone with good laws that will transform humanity.

My Adamawa people, I’m deeply convinced that Barrister Boya will be a pillar to straighten our democratic norms in the state in this 21st century globalised democracy. He is always a man in action who you can buy his words at all times He doesn’t speak a Change but he makes a Change by putting a plan in Action to assure the people are all satisfied.



My concern and worry is about the state of affairs in our land of beauty. We are a state with a vicious cycle of underdevelopment because of bad leadership for so many years. Oh! Adamawa people who has bewitched us?” The gap between development and underdevelopment is wide, it takes only a man like Boya to fill the gap.

Here comes the gap, the Adamawa political scene is still being nurtured and bred by many who seem to never satisfy the yearnings and the burning desires of the electorate. With the gap in good leadership, this is a man I see very much available for our dear state, nation to tap from his pool of wisdom, knowledge of administration, and his exceptional business and political career with which he has inspired millions. Few leaders have indeed developed as many leaders from the ranks of their proteges as he has done. His incredibly large and generous heart, political astuteness, and uncommon intellect have become the stuff of legend.



It is now a passionate appeal to the people of Adamawa and well-meaning Nigerians to compel the man in the know of leadership, business and politics to fully participate in the coming 2023 general elections. It’s a clarion call to Aliyu Boya. Let him consider this noble call to help in rebuilding our state that needs greater minds to contribute in making Adamawa state great and Nigeria an envy in the world.

Danmallam writes from Jimeta, Yola,Adamawa state