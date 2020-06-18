Boyfriend escapes, body of FUOYE student found in Osun

Residents of Koko area, Iree in Boripe local government area of Osun state, Tuesday, raised the alarm over the death of a 21-year-old girl, Faderera Oloyede, after visiting her boyfriend.

It was learnt that the body of the young lady was found in the room after her boyfriend simply referred to as Maliki Ayo, ran away.

It was gathered that the lady was a student of Federal University of Oye (FUOYE) Ekiti state, while her boyfriend was said to be a student of Osun State Polytechnic, Iree.

It was gathered that the deceased ate rice with her boyfriend on Monday night.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mrs. Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident to newsmen Wednesday.

She said that the deceased has been evacuated to Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, for autopsy.

The police said a resident simply identified as Abubakar, reported that the body of the lady was found at a building at Koko area, Iree.

She said the deceased course mate, Adekemi Adewumi, who had both eaten rice with her boyfriend, night before her death, has been arrested while efforts are on to arrest the boyfriend.