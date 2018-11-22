BPE assures on transparent privatization process

The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), says it is ready to partner with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFFC) to ensure transparency in the privatisation programme.

Director-General of the Bureau, Mr. Alex A. Okoh, who disclosed this during a courtesy visit to the Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu at the Commission’s head office in Abuja recently, said the activities of the Bureau reflect the principles of transparency that the EF CC is known to propagate

In a statement by Head, Public Communications, Amina Tukur Othman, the BPE boss, commended the anti graft agency for its achievements over the years saying that it’s effort has sanitized the economy thereby increasing investors confidence.

The DG who was decorated during the visit as Anti-Corruption Ambassador by the EFCC acting Chairman, said that he was at the Commission to solicit the EFCC’s support in ensuring that the activities of the BPE are better monitored.

His words, “the EFCC has provided a platform and atmosphere that has enhanced comfort and confidence in the investors who we directly deal with on a regular basis, the kind of comfort to engage and invest in this economy. The BPE is an agency of government that is mandated to provide sector and enterprise reforms as they relate to government and state owned enterprises”, he added.

He informed his host that the Bureau over the years had conducted transactions in the various sectors of the Nigerian economy which have brought huge revenue to the federal government and improved service delivery.

Responding, the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu expressed the Commission’s readiness to partner with the BPE in all its transactions.

He assured his guest that the Commission was ready to carryout due diligence on any entity that shows interest in the purchase of government assets in order to prevent corrupt elements from using the privatisation process as a means of laundering illegally acquired funds.

“We will be willing to support you against any threat that will discourage investors from coming into the country and in order to achieve this; I think we need to establish a common desk for a seamless synergy. Once again I seize this opportunity to thank the BPE and I am happy to tell you that the baby you nurtured has now outgrown its parents as the EFCC today can boost of a befitting Head Office complex which was made possible by our determination and support from the current administration.”

