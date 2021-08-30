BPE moves to resuscitate non-performing privatized firms

The Federal Government’s four inter agency committees on the resuscitation of ailing/ non- performing privatised enterprises in the country have submitted their reports with the Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Mr. Alex A. Okoh reiterating the Bureau’s commitment to collaborate with relevant agencies to resuscitate and bring to life, the moribund enterprises.

Receiving the reports of the committees at the Bureau’s corporate office in Abuja on Thursday, August 26, 2021, Okoh expressed the hope that with the wealth of experience, expertise, commitment, diligent and intellectualism exhibited by the members in the course of carrying out their assignment, the outcomes would bring the desired solution to the non-performing privatised enterprises.

In his remarks, the Director, Post Transaction Management at the Bureau, Mr. Toibudeen Oduniyi thanked the committees for the support and diligence in preparing the reports.