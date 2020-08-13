BPE not responsible for sale of FG’s landed property

The Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) Mr. Alex A. Okoh has clarified that the Bureau is not responsible for the sale of federal government’s landed property in the country.

Appearing before the House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts, chaired by Mr. Oluwole Oke on Tuesday, Okoh said in line with the core mandate of the Bureau, it is only responsible for reforms, privatisation, commercialization/ concessioning.

He stated that so far, 149 enterprises have been reformed, privatised or commercialised/concessioned by the agency and the proceeds of such reform projects are deposited in the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) of the federal government.

The BPE boss’ appearance before the Committee was sequel to its summons for him to appear to respond to a petition by the Transparent Extractive Sector Operators Initiative concerning the activities of the Implementation Committee of the White paper on the Commission on Inquiry into the Alienation and sale of Federal Government Landed Property which is not the purview of the BPE.

Okoh informed the Committee that the method of sale of the Federal Government assets undertaken by the Bureau included core investor sale, share floatation, liquidation, public offers, asset sale, Debt/Equity Swap and Guided Liquidation amongst others.