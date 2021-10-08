BPE pledges to ensure competition among investors, to protect consumers

.

The Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Mr. Alex A. Okoh has pledged the Bureau’s commitment to ensuring healthy competition among investors in Public Enterprises in the country while simultaneously protecting the rights of the consumers.



Okoh made this known when the Management team of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), led by Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Babatunde Irukera paid a courtesy visit to the Bureau in Abuja on Wednesday, October 7, 2021.



He noted that FCCPC was established to promote efficiency in service delivery and protect the interests and welfare of consumers in the country. He noted that FCCPC “has a common goal with the Bureau which is to dismantle monopoly and liberalize the economy for the benefit of Nigerians”.



In his remarks, the Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Mr. Babatunde Irukera, said the visit was to collaborate with BPE along with other sister agencies in areas of consumer rights and protection; and also to promote healthy competition in the private sector with view to eliminating monopoly which could be exploitative if not controlled.

