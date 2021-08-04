BPE pledges to partner HYPPADEC for host communities’ good

The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) says it will collaborate with the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) to better the lot of host communities of Hydro-Power Plants in the country.

Head, Public Communications, Amina Tukur Othman , in a statement Wednesday in Abuja said the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Mr. Alex A.Okoh who gave the pledge when members of the commission paid a courtesy visit to the Bureau, said the BPE would ensure that operators of the Hydro-Power Plants execute their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for the benefit of the host communities.

Okoh who was represented by the Director, Energy at the Bureau, Mr. Yunana J. Malo, expressed delight at the inauguration of the commission by the Federal Government to resolve environmental, economic and social challenges of host communities of Hydro-Power Plants.

Earlier, the Managing Director of the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC), Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa had said the visit was to find ways to get the 10 percent royalty statutorily enshrined in its statute so that the Commission could develop host communities where the Hydro plants were located.