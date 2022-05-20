BPE ready to assist correctional service on PPP projects – Okoh

The Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Mr. Alex A. Okoh, has said the Bureau was willing to deploy its expertise to assist the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) in its efforts to develop some projects through Public Private Partnership (PPP).

These are: Cattle ranching and dairy processing factories in three States – Sokoto, Kano and Imo; agricultural farms in many states of the federation; industrial entities and the correctional centres’ land swapping projects.

The Director General stated this during a courtesy visit to the Comptroller General (CG) of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Haliru Nababa at the NCoS Headquarters, Abuja, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Okoh said: “BPE with more than 30 years’ experience in the reform and optimization of Federal Government’s assets through different strategies including concession, coupled with the additional responsibility that has been assigned to us in the PPP space through the Federal Government’s policy Circular on the Administration of Concession in Nigeria, is ready to collaborate with the service actively by offering its technical expertise and experience to ensure the successful execution and completion of the concession process for the projects”.

In his response, the Comptroller General, Haliru Nababa, represented by the Deputy Comptroller General (DCG), Operations (Non-Custodial Duties), Mohammed A. Tukur, Commended the Bureau for its support and guide for the success of its PPP projects which include relocation/infrastructural development, agricultural development and industrial projects.

