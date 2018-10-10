BPP charges procurement officers on professionalism

The Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), Director-General, Mamman Ahmadu, has urged newly trained procurement officers to be ready to correct the wrongs made in past public procurements.

The newlt trained procurement officers will soon be deployed to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

This charge was made during the conclusion of the 2018 edition of the procurement officers’ convention training which held in Lagos state.

Ahmadu charged the over 300 procurement trainees from all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government to key into this administration’s drive to prevent corruption and enthrone transparency in public procurement process.

Ahmadu, who was represented by the BPP’s Babatunde Kuye, Director, Energy and Infrastructure, hinted that the onerous challenge of regulation and implementation of procurement reform cannot be overemphasized.

“It is worthy of note to state that the commitment of the administration of the president on the ‘Change Agenda’ to ensure a sustainable procurement process that will birth that Nigeria of our dream devoid of corruption, can better be achieved through a remarkable hands-on capacity development that will bring to fore that transparency and accountability needed in the public procurement process,” he said.

Ahmadu also urged them to not only shun shady practices in the discharge of their duties, they should also see themselves as agents of change.

“I can assure you that you are in a very strategic cadre that gives you capacity to right the wrongs of the past in Public Procurement and place your country on a new pedestal to distinguish it among the comity of nations with your practical involvement by ensuring that all hands are on deck to build Nigeria through the procurement process.” The training is designed to bring procurement personnel in MDAs to the same page with their counterparts in other parts of the world on the processes, systems and technologies for managing public procurement

