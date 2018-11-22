BPP seeks improvement in procurement parameters

In a bid to reform Nigeria’s procurement process, the Director- General, Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) Mamman Ahmadu, says the bureau has concluded plans to deploy the use of modern technology in public procurement.

According to the DG, the introduction of the matrix is a digital way to go to categorise and classify a contractor, consultant and service provider in their areas of competence for effective performance without any intrusion into other areas.

Head Media & Public Relations of BPP, Segun Imohiosen, in a statement quoted the BPP helmsman as saying that the essence of the categorisation matrix is to professionalise the public procurement process, noting that the era of ‘general contractor’ practice will no longer be encouraged.

The DG, BPP at the 4th Zonal Stakeholders Interactive Workshop on the Development of the Category Matrix for the National Database of Contractors, Consultants and Service Providers (CCSP) in Port Harcourt on Monday, explained that the situation where a single contractor claims to have proficiency in all fields is a mockery of the procurement process.

Ahmadu, who was represented by an officer of the Regulations and Database of the agency, Mr. Jemilu Abdulahi, insisted that Nigeria needs to joined the rest of the world to ensure that the best global practices in public procurement process is strictly adhered.

He emphasised going digital will allow for more participation, efficiency and transparency in the procurement system and will also deepen the reform process.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.