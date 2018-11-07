BPP to utilise technology in public procurement process



The Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), has said that the bureau will utilise modern technology in public procurement to further the reform process.



The BPP Director General, Mamman Ahmadu, said this at the zonal stakeholder workshop on the development of category matrix for the National Database of Contractors, Consultants and Service Providers (CCSP) yesterday in Abuja.



According to a statement by Head, Media & Public Relations (BPP), Segun Imohiosen, the DG stated that Nigeria needs to follow suit as the whole world was going “E” in the public procurement process.



The BPP helmsman also stressed the need for the full involvement of all professional bodies in the reform process.



He stated that the Public Procurement Act (PPA, 2007) Sections 5j, 5q and 6j dictate the need for Classification, Categorisation of Federal Contractors, Consultants and Service Providers (CCSP) in order to enhance specilalisation, high performance in public procurement and reduce cost of tendering.



Nigeria has also joined the rest of the world to ensure that the best global practices in public procurement process is strictly adhered by going digital in order to allow for more participation, efficiency and transparency to ensure that the public procurement reform receives the needed attention and to deliver ultimately for the good of the country.



In his remarks, the Minister of State, Works Suleiman Hassan Zarma, noted the critical nature of the Categorisation Matrix stating that it will allow for a more robust participation of all stakeholders in order to give room for specialisation in their different fields of expertise.



He said that in other to ensure the categorisation matrix, the local contractors should be considered due to their fundamental role in infrastructural development process of the country.



