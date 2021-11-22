BPW Nigeria tasks women on entrepreneurial skills

The Business and Professional Women (BPW) Nigeria has charged women in the country to develop more skills at ensuring that they see opportunities in the many challenges confronting the country.

In her welcome address at the BPW Nigeria 2021 National Conference which held in Lagos at the weekend with the theme “Turning Challenges to Opportunities,” National President of the body, Yinka Ajibola, said women are doing well in their chosen fields of endeavour, but haven’t conquered the political terrain

She also talked about the numerous opportunities for women and youths in the state, as well as how to maximise these opportunities for growth and development.

“COVID-19 came with great challenges in the economy, education, home life and every facet of life was adversely affected. In addition to this, Nigeria had additional challenges of terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and several others.

These challenges, according to Mrs. Ajibola, interestingly came with several positive things as people had no choice but to get innovative and developed ways to achieve their various objectives.

“We had to turn to the opportunities that had always been there but which we did not take advantage of. E-learning, E-commerce and they have proved in many cases to be effective, much cheaper than the previous ways of doing things.”

Earlier in his remark, Chairman of Bariga Local Council Development Area, Alabi David, guest speaker at the programme explained that the Lagos state government is making sure more women are now involved in the governance structure in the state.

