Brace up for possible breach of peace, Kano government urges police, other security organs

Kano state government has called on police and other security agencies to brace up for a possible breach of law and order, as available information indicate that a demonstration has been planned from tomorrow by some disgruntled elements in the state.

The state commissioner information and internal affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba, who made the assertion in a statement, charged the police and other security out fits to be alive of their responsibilities by keeping peace and dealing with miscreants.

He said while the state government committed moral and financial resources to the maintenance of peace in the state, discontented individuals are bent on causing confusion and unnecessary tension that could lead to loss lives and looting of property.

The commissioner maintained that since the country is governed by the law, no one is above the law, and called security operatives to deal ruthlessly with few individuals who wanted to cause chaos among peace-loving people in the state

Malam Garba called on parents and guardians to caution their wards not to get involved with self centered individuals and groups wanting to disturb peace in the state.

