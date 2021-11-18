Brace up for strike, NRC management tells workers

The management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) on Wednesday notified senior management staff to brace up for the planned strike action by labour unions in the corporation beginning today, Thursday and ensure its assets are protected against vandalism.

Managing Director of the Corporation, Engr. Fidet Okhiria, in an internal memo requested the support of the Commissioner of Police, Railway Command and that of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps to deploy men to guard all the railway corporation’s assets to prevent possible destruction in the event of any breakdown of law and order.

The memo read: “With regards to the impending warning strike action by the two in-house labour unions slated for Thursday, 18th to Saturday, 20th November 2021, the Board and Management has met with the two in-house unions to deliberate and resolve issues, and are still in discussion to avert the proposed warning strike action.

“However, in the event of strike action, you are requested to do the following to ensure that railway assets are protected adequately.

“The Regional District Manager (RDMs), Managers and Coordinators are to prepare and shut down train services appropriately by midnight of Wednesday, 17th of November 2021.

“The Locomotives and coaches should be moved to a safe place as directed below: “All AKTS trains are to be returned to Ido in Lagos. All WITS trains are to be returned to Agbor in Delta State.

“For LITS, all Ibadan stock is to be stabled at Omi-Adio station in Ibadan. While all Lagos stocks are to be stabled at Mobolaji Johnson station.

