Brace up for the tasks ahead, Gbajabiamila urges colleagues









Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has tasked his colleagues to prepare for the greater task ahead, especially over the post COVID-19 impact on Nigeria’s economy.



In an address to the House Thursday to mark the first anniversary of the 9th House of Representatives, the speaker said “though much has been done, there is much yet left to do. Nobody in this room has ever witnessed a time such as this in all our lives. If any good comes from this crisis, it will be from the renewed recognition that we need quick and effective action in the immediate term, to unshackle our economy from the restrictions of law and regulation that have too long stood in the way of innovation and investment.



“We are all now affirmative believers in the need for a robust social welfare system, built on accurate data, including a comprehensive national identity database that includes registration of births and deaths across the country.”



Also on the recent boom in violent crimes, Gbajabilamila cautioned that “the global upheaval, as a result of the killing of George Floyd and many others in the United States of America, is a stark warning to us that if we continue to ignore the failings of policing here at home, the moment of reckoning will not long be upon us.”

“The alarming rate of assaults against women and children all over Nigeria calls for nothing short of a state of emergency to mobilise government resources towards ending once and for all the scourge of sexual and gender-based violence in Nigeria.



“It was in recognition of these realities and more that we resolved to conduct a review of the Legislative Agenda of the House of Representatives as the first step towards designing a post-COVID-19 plan to address the identified weakness of our nationhood. The ad hoc committee that we appointed for that purpose have concluded their assignment, and will today present the updated agenda to the House.”