Brain drain: Address challenges in health sector, doctors beg FG



Following the lack of adequate remuneration and brain drain witnessed in the health sector, medical doctors, under the auspices of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), have called on the Federal Government to urgently intervene; in order to curb the menace.

Addressing journalists Tuesday in Abuja, at a press conference to flag-off the 2021 Annual Physician Week of the NMA, NMA President, Prof. Innocent Ujah, represented by Chairman, NMA FCT Chapter, Dr Enema Amodu, said that turning the blind eye to the challenge of brain drain in the medical profession would be disastrous.

Ujah said that incentivisation of healthcare workers would motivate them to work harder and give their best as health is said is a wealth and is better than wealth, adding that the rot in the health sector has necessitated the call for a total overhaul; with the need to improve on budget allocation and effective implementation of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).



“It is also pertinent to track the release and use of fund released for healthcare services at the Federal, state and local government level. Government should intensify its efforts in the Public Private Policy (PPP) initiative. “The health workers welfare including the commensurate payment of hazard allowance be implemented without further delay. Doing all these will definitely renew confidence, commitment and dedication to delivery of quality healthcare to Nigerian people,’’ he said. Ujah also condemned the kidnapping and killing of doctors and other health workers by insurgents in Anambra state, adding that government must do all it can to rescue the kidnapped victims..

He urged government to ensure the security and safety of health workers as well as every other Nigerian, calling on state governments owing doctors their salary and allowance to pay so as to prevent further frustration among the workforce..

Also speaking, Vice Chairman, NMA FCT, Dr Maureen Umemnwo-Umeakuewu, said that the 2021 Annual Physician Week would be commemorated with free medical outreach in all its branches and FCT as part of its corporate social responsibilities..She said that the association would be sinking a borehole to indigent community along Lugbe/Airport area of the FCT to put succor and smile on the faces of the people, adding that doctors do not only take care of the medical wellbeing of patients alone, but also take care of their social wellbeing.