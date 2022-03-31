Brazil back on top of FIFA rankings

Having already spent the longest time at the top of the Fifa/Coca-Cola World Ranking (4 731 days), Brazil (1st, +1) returned to the summit in March 2022, five years after they were last there.

Recent wins for the Seleçao over Chile (4-0 at home) and Bolivia (4-0 away) in the qualifiers for the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022™ enabled them to overtake Belgium, who had been in first place for the past three years but who failed to get the better of Republic of Ireland on 26 March, drawing 2-2 in a friendly.

The March 2022 table is therefore a new chapter in rankings history, but more than that, it will be used to calculate the seeds for the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw which will take place this Friday 1 April.

Pot 1: Qatar (host nation), Brazil, Belgium, France, Argentina, England, Spain, Portugal

Pot 2: Mexico, Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Uruguay, Switzerland, USA, Croatia

Pot 3: Senegal, IR Iran, Japan, Morocco, Serbia, Poland, Korea Republic, Tunisia

Pot 4: Cameroon, Canada, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Ghana, winner of intercontinental play-off 1, winner of intercontinental play-off 2, winner of European play-off.