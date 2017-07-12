Brazilian stadium shut after fan died

Brazilian club Vasco da Gama have been ordered to play home matches behind closed doors after a fan was shot dead during disturbances at their ground. Vasco’s 1-0 defeat on Sunday at home to title-chasing Flamengo in the Rio de Janeiro derby was marred by crowd trouble at the fi nal whistle. Liverpool midfi elder Philippe Coutinho, a former Vasco player, was at the match as the club’s guest of honour. “I needed to apologise on behalf of Vasco,” president Eurico Miranda said. “What happened here is not Vasco. Do not qualify these people as fans. Th ey are vandals, bandits. I’m not giving an explanation, but I’m sure it’s something that was already prepared.” Th e Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said that Vasco’s fans caused “serious disturbances and a show of violence”. Th e governing body added that an offi cial inquiry into the disturbances has been launched by Brazil’s Superior Court of Sporting Justice.

Share this:

Tweet

WhatsApp



Email

Print

