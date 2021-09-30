Breakin: Court suspends NUJ delegates conference

Justice Opeloye Ogunbowale of the National Industrial Court of NIgeria has ordered the immediate suspension of all actions relating to the National Delegates Conference of the NIgeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), which is the 10th Respondents fixed to come up between October 3 and 5.

This was contained in the court orders, which true certified copies sighted by Blueprint was dated September 30, 2021, signed by Senior Registrar, Ajakaiye O. M.

“An Order of the Honourable Court suspending all actions, proceedings, steps, processes relating to the National Delegates Conference of the 10th Respondents fixed to come up between the 3rd to 5th of October, 2021, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice already filed in this suit.

“An order for suspension of all actions, proceedings, Steps, and processes relating to the national delegates conference of the 10th Respondents fixed to come up between the 3rd and 5th of October, 2021, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice in this case,” it said.

In the suit filed by MR. SOJI AMOSU

(Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Ogun State Council)

MR. AYOKUNLE EWUOSO

(SECRETARY, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Ogun State Council) who serve as Applicants, 15 respondendents were listed, namely; MR.GARBA MUHAMMED

(Chairman, Credentials Committee) MR. VICTOR NDUKWE

(Secretary, Credentials Committee) MRS. LADI BALA

(Member, Credentials Committee) MR. ISA SHUNI

(Member, Credentials Committee) MR. LEKE ADEGBITE

(Member, Credentials Committee) MR. KENNETH OFOMA

(Member, Credentials Committee) MR. EMMANUEL OGBEUWE

(Member, Credentials Committee) MR. MOHAMMED IBRAHIM

(Member, Credentials Committee) MR. VICTOR UDI

(Member, Credentials Committee) NIGERIA UNION OF JOURNALISTS

(Member, Credentials Committee) MR. CHRIS ISIGUZO

(President, Nigeria Union of Journalists) MR. SHUAIB USMAN LEMAN

(National Secretary, Nigeria Union of Journalists) NATIONAL EXECUTIVE COUNCIL,

(Nigeria Union of Journalists) MR. WALE OLUOKUN CREDENTIALS COMMITTEE

It said that enrolment of this order should be served on the Respondents.

“Ruling is hereby entered accordingly. Case is adjourned to 26/10/2021 for hearing of motion on notice.

“Hearing notices to be issue on the Respondents,” it said.

The Enrolment Of Order Upon Motion Exparte dated 21/09/2021, praying for the following orders:

“a. An Order of interim injunction restraining the

Respondents jointly and severally by themselves, their agents servants, privies, officers or any person however described from pertorming, aiding and or executing any act for the purposes of conducting any election into the National Offices of the 10th Respondents, pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

“b. An Order of this Honourable Court granting an interim injunction restraining the Respondents jointly and severally, their privies, servants or agents from interfering Secretary of the Ogun State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, presently being occupied by the Applicants as recognized by the judgment of this court delivered by

Honorable Justice J.D Peters.”