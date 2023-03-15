Breaking: 10 killed in fresh Southern Kaduna attack

Barely three days after 17 corpses were discovered in a community in Southern Kaduna, 10 people have been reportedly killed on Tuesday night in Langson, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The corpses were gathered for burial by the people in the community on Wednesday morning according to a source.

Chairman of LGA, Mr. Francis Sani, confirmed the death of the 10 people, while appealing to residents of the area to remain calm and be law abiding.

The council chairman however sought support of the military to end the killing going on in the area and ensure peace.

Sani appealed for calm and urged the Kaduna state government to deploy more security personnel to the area to stop the persistent attacks.

Also speaking, the President of Atyap Community Development Association (ACDA), Dr. Samuel Ache, confirmed that 10 residents were killed in Langson, four others sustained various forms of injury while some people are missing and yet to be accounted for.

He urged security agencies to rise up and put an end to the incessant killings in the area.

He also alleged that if the military had protected the village, the killings would not have taken place.

