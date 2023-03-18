Breaking: 10 NNPP fake election observers reportedly arrested in Kano

Ten members of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) masquerading as election observers in the ongoing governorship and State House of Assembly elections have been apprehended in Fagge Local Government Area of Kano state.

PlatinumPost gathered that the arrest came as voters are set to exercise their franchise to elect governor and members of the state House of Assembly.

The fake election observers were sighted wearing brown jacket with inscription Election Observers.

However, curious people at the polling unit where the arrest was made become apprehensive, and when confronted, the fake observers were found to be NNPP members.

The report said the attention of the policemen on guard at the polling unit was drawn and were rounded up by the police and some good Samaritan.

As at the time of filling this report, the said fake election observers are said to have been transferred to the police headquarters, Bompai for interrogation.

PlatinumPost reports that before now, the ruling party in the state, the All Progressives Congress (APC) had raised an alarm over the alleged plot by NNPP to deploy fake election observers during the polls that is being keenly contested between the two parties.

Details later…

