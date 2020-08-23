Breaking: 13 defy Coronavirus, crushed to death, others injured at nightclub

Up to 13 people were crushed to death or asphyxiated as playgoers tried to flee a nightclub raided by police because it was breaking coronavirus.

The tragedy happened in Lima, Peru, when around 120 people tried to escape the Thomas Restobar club, Mirror reports.

A further six people were injured, including three police officers, authorities confirmed.

Neighbours had alerted police about the raucous event at the club in the Los Olivos district of the city.

“In these circumstances when people begin to fight to get out, it’s tumultuous, everyone goes against each other,” Orlando Velasco of the National Police told local radio station RPP.

Police have made 23 arrests.

