Breaking: 18 stranded Nigerians in Europe touch down Lagos, another 145 return from Sudan

A total of 163 stranded Nigerians on Friday returned back to Nigeria through Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport and Murtala Muhammed Int’l airport Lagos respectively.

While 145 arrived Abuja from Sudan, 18 others from France were taken directly to Lagos, and are all meant to proceed on 14-day isolation.

Disclosing this latest information, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) via their twitter handle wrote, “18 Stranded Nigerians in some European countries just landed in Murtala Muhammed Int’l Airport Lagos at exactly 2:50 pm local time from France on a Free repatriation exercise coordinated by the Nigeria Mission in France under Amb. Dr Modupe Irele.

“145 Nigerians arrives Nnamdi Azikiwe Int’l Airport, Abuja at about 12.45pm loca time via Air Sudan today, Friday, 26th June, 2020. All Evacuees will now proceed on 14 days self-isolation as mandated by @NCDCgov, @Fmohnigeria and PTF on #COVID-19.”

