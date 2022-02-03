Breaking: 19 passengers dead as vehicles crash in Yobe

Up to 19 persons mostly women have lost their lives in a road accident alone Potiskum-Damaturu highway.
The accident occured in a Fune in Fune local government area, 50 kilometres to Damaturu,Yobe state capital.
Details loading…
Up to 19 persons mostly women have lost their lives in a road accident alone Potiskum-Damaturu highway.
The accident occured in a Fune in Fune local government area, 50 kilometres to Damaturu,Yobe state capital.
Details loading…
Copyright © 2021 | Blueprint Newspapers Limited | About Us | Online team | Contact us | Our mission | Advert rate | Editorial Board