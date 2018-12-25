Breaking: 2 Catholic priests kidnapped in Anambra

Two Catholic Priests of Umueze Anam, Anambra West Local Government Area, have been reportedly abducted by unknown gunmen while coming from Onitsha to prepare for the visit of Cardinal Arinze to the town.

The priests, whose names were not provided as at press time, and said to be clergies in charge of St. Teresa’s Catholic Church, Umueze Anam were kidnapped at Nneyi village, Umuleri area on their way to Umueze Anam.

Confirming the report, the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Haruna Muhammed said “At about 7: 25pm on 24/12/2018, Patrol team attached to Otuocha Division recovered a light grey Toyota Corrola Car with REG NO FST 689 FL. Vehicle which was abandoned at Nneyi Umueri road.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the Car belonged to a REV Father who was allegedly kidnapped by yet to be identified gunmen who took away the victim and abandoned his vehicle.

“Meanwhile, case is under investigation and effort is ongoing to rescue the victim and apprehend perpetrators in order to bring them to Justice.”