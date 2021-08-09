Breaking: 2 dead, 3 vehicles burnt over IPOB’s sit-at-home order in Imo, Aba grounded

Two passengers of an inter-state mass transit bus have been burnt while three vehicles were set ablaze by people suspected to be enforcing the sit- at- home order by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) at Nkwogwu, Mbaise in Imo state on Monday morning.

Blueprint gathered that two of the vehicles were inter state mass transit buses owned by a company, while the other was a Siena vehicle which were identified as the only vehicles plying the Mbaise-Umuahia road early morning.

An eyewitness revealed that when the driver and occupants of the vehicle could not give explanations on why they were not observing the order given to ensure the release of the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, their assailants pounced on them and burnt the vehicles, killing two people in the process.

As at the time of filing this report, the Imo state Police Command had not responded to this development but the video has continued to go viral.

Meanwhile, the stay-at-home order has partially grounded the state.

Blueprint correspondent reports that many markets in Owerri, Orlu and Okigwe zones were open but a few traders were inside going about their normal businesses as directed by the police.

Also on the roads in Southeast cities, a few vehicles were plying the road while many people were seen walking on the roads and streets amidst fear and anxiety.

From, Aba, comes a report that the sit-at-home order has grounded the commercial city located in Abia state, home state of acclaimed IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.