Breaking: 2 dead as DSS operatives suffer attack in Anambra, 1 week to governorship poll

Gunmen on Friday ambushed operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and killed two Friday in Anambra.

The bloody incident happened about one week to scheduled governorship election in the state which has recently turned hot bird for all sorts of criminalities.

Talking about the attack, the officers were attacked as gunmen ambushed their convoy while on election campaign duty in Ekwulobia, Blueprint reports.

There is already trending video showing the aftermath of the attack on social media.

Already, forces comprising the police and the military have condoned the area, and the remains of those killed have been taken away.

No official statement has been issued regarding the latest incident.