Breaking: 2 Soldiers killed, 1 injured as gunmen invade Kogi correctional centre, free inmates

Two soldiers mounting road block before the kabba correctional centre are said to have been allegedly killed with one fatally injured when gunmen invaded the prison facility in the early hours of Monday and released over 100 prisoners.

The soldiers were said to have mounted a routine check point about 50 metres before the prison situated along Lokoja- Okebukun- Kabba- highway before the hoodlums came and rained bullets on them, then invaded the prison facility.

The gunmen according to an eyewitness, said sprayed bullets on an uncompleted building where the soldiers normally hibernate before they broke into the correctional centre.

The eyewitness who pleaded anonymity said some of the correctional officers on guard were fatally injured while one of the soldiers who made attempt to flee was also hit by the leg.

A source also confirmed that some of the prisoners were rearrested at about 8am on Monday beside Kudon hotel, kabba when they made effort to board a vehicle to escape to Ilorin, Kwara state capital, and other parts of the north.

Confirming the incident, the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of zone 8, Ayuba Edeh, said the state Commissioner of Police and other heads of security agencies have swung into action to do an assessment of the cause of the prison break while the state controller of the correctional service along with the state security adviser, Jerry Omodara, have as at the time of writing this report have gone to Kabba for on-the-spot assessment.