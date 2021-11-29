Breaking: 2 travellers from Nigeria contract new COVID-19 variant Omicron – Official

Despite claims by the federal government that no trace of the new Omicron strain of COVID-19 is found in the country, Canada has said that it has detected its first cases of two people who had travelled recently to Nigeria.

“I was informed today by the Public Health Agency of Canada that testing and monitoring of COVID-19 cases has confirmed two cases of the Omicron variant of concern in Ontario,” Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos was quoted in a statement by France24.com.

“As the monitoring and testing continues, it is expected that other cases of this variant will be found in Canada.”

Federal and Ontario provincial officials said both patients are in isolation while public health authorities trace their possible contacts.

